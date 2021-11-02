UA announces vaccine requirement for federally funded and research employees at UAF

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - University of Alaska Interim President Pat Pitney announced Tuesday that, due to requirements of federal contracts, the university will implement a vaccine requirement for staff at the University of Alaska Fairbanks who work at research sites or are funded by federal contracts.

According to a Tuesday press release, UAF has $200 million in multi-year federal contracts that are affected by the federal vaccine mandate.

“Without acting on this vaccine requirement, we could lose substantial federal contracts, and with them jobs that support more than 750 employees and their families,” Pitney said in the press release. “In addition, the ripple effect of the loss of these contracts would be widely felt as UAF’s research enterprise works with local contractors and suppliers across the state.”

The vaccine requirement will apply to employees on the UAF Troth Yeddha’ campus, those at UAF research sites and employees at all locations who are funded by federal contracts.

Pitney and UAF Chancellor Dan White discussed the announcement during a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

LIVE: UAF announces vaccine requirement for select employees UA Interim President Pat Pitney announces that the University of Alaska will require COVID-19 vaccines for employees that are federally funded and those working at research sites. Posted by Alaska's News Source on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.