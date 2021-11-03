Advertisement

Alaska Air National Guard troops return home after Afghan humanitarian mission

A member of the Alaska Air National Guard’s 176th Wing with a young Afghan evacuee in New Jersey.
A member of the Alaska Air National Guard’s 176th Wing with a young Afghan evacuee in New Jersey.(Lt. Colonel Candis Olmstead)
By Dave Leval
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of the Alaska Air National Guard’s 176th Wing are settling into life back home after a roughly two-month mission in New Jersey helping Afghan refugees.

Nineteen members of the wing arrived back in the state on Oct. 31. Two days later found them taking care of paperwork before a seven day break after they completed their nearly two-month deployment to New Jersey.

They processed Afghan evacuees at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. The troops served as part of Task Force Liberty in support of “Operation Allies Welcome.” The U.S. is expected to admit about 50,000 Afghans in the wake of American withdrawal from Kabul at the end of August.

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is one of the installations where the Department of Defense has provided temporary housing for the Afghans. The other installations are are Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Fort Pickett, Virginia, Fort Lee, Virginia, Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Fort Bliss, Texas, and Camp Atterbury, Indiana.

Seventeen members of the 176th Wing arrived in New Jersey Sept. 11, along with 16 members of the 168th Wing stationed at Eielson Air Force Base. But, some of the troops had extra work to do before they processed the evacuees.

“When we arrived there, the medical tent was being set up,” said Staff Sgt. liana Chytlook of the 176th Medical Group. “So we had to figure things out, just like that.”

Chytlook, like the other Alaska Air National Guard personnel, volunteered for the mission.

“I was born in Brazil, so I’ve been through the whole naturalization process,” Chytlook said. “I know immigration is not (a) simple, quick process and I understood the anxieties they had. So I felt like it was the right time to step in and help.”

The troops said they worked 12 hour shifts, six days a week, and not just in New Jersey. Two members of the 176th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron helped evacuees at Wisconsin’s Volk Air National Guard Base.

“You could just see really the joy in their faces from almost a sense of relief,” said Staff Sgt. Nathan McKeever. “They were happy to be here, they were ready to set things aside, the stresses or whatever they had been through, and they were ready to just start a new life.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police say one person is dead in a single motorcycle collision that occurred at C...
Man who died in motorcycle crash was survivor of 2019 Scandies Rose sinking
The Sterling Highway near Cooper Landing is now reopen after a landslide temporarily closed the...
Sterling Highway reopened to one lane after landslide
Ruane Road washed out due to heavy rains Sunday morning.
Girdwood road washed out due to rain
Alaska State Troopers.
Overdue Juneau hiker found dead Monday near Dredge Lake
Anchorage police are investigating a death in the 3500-block of Indiana Street that has been...
Anchorage police investigating noncriminal death in West Anchorage

Latest News

Chief equity officer sues Anchorage over firing
Anchorage's first chief equity officer sues municipality over his firing
UA announces vaccine requirement for certain employees due to federal contracts
UA to require COVID-19 vaccines for certain employees due to federal contracts
ASD Superintendent Deena Bishop
The Anchorage School District superintendent is stepping down
A Food Bank of Alaska donation site.
Food Bank of Alaska prepares for holidays as demand remains high