Alaska Air National Guard troops return home after Afghan humanitarian mission

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of the Alaska Air National Guard’s 176th Wing are settling into life back home after a roughly two-month mission in New Jersey helping Afghan refugees.

Nineteen members of the wing arrived back in the state on Oct. 31. Two days later found them taking care of paperwork before a seven day break after they completed their nearly two-month deployment to New Jersey.

They processed Afghan evacuees at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. The troops served as part of Task Force Liberty in support of “Operation Allies Welcome.” The U.S. is expected to admit about 50,000 Afghans in the wake of American withdrawal from Kabul at the end of August.

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is one of the installations where the Department of Defense has provided temporary housing for the Afghans. The other installations are are Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Fort Pickett, Virginia, Fort Lee, Virginia, Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Fort Bliss, Texas, and Camp Atterbury, Indiana.

Seventeen members of the 176th Wing arrived in New Jersey Sept. 11, along with 16 members of the 168th Wing stationed at Eielson Air Force Base. But, some of the troops had extra work to do before they processed the evacuees.

“When we arrived there, the medical tent was being set up,” said Staff Sgt. liana Chytlook of the 176th Medical Group. “So we had to figure things out, just like that.”

Chytlook, like the other Alaska Air National Guard personnel, volunteered for the mission.

“I was born in Brazil, so I’ve been through the whole naturalization process,” Chytlook said. “I know immigration is not (a) simple, quick process and I understood the anxieties they had. So I felt like it was the right time to step in and help.”

The troops said they worked 12 hour shifts, six days a week, and not just in New Jersey. Two members of the 176th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron helped evacuees at Wisconsin’s Volk Air National Guard Base.

“You could just see really the joy in their faces from almost a sense of relief,” said Staff Sgt. Nathan McKeever. “They were happy to be here, they were ready to set things aside, the stresses or whatever they had been through, and they were ready to just start a new life.”

