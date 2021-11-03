Anchorage police investigating early morning collision

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a collision involving a vehicle and motorcycle that has closed both lanes of the Seward Highway from 36th avenue to Benson Boulevard.

The crash happened early Wednesday morning at the intersection of 36th and the Old Seward Highway. According to an Anchorage police dispatch supervisor, there were injuries involved. The Anchorage Fire Department was also on scene.

Police are on scene investigating and urging drivers to use an alternate routes until the roads are cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

