Anchorage School District superintendent announces retirement

Anchorage School District superintendent Deena Bishop speaks at a news conference.
Anchorage School District superintendent Deena Bishop speaks at a news conference.(KTUU)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage School District Superintendent Deena Bishop has announced she is stepping down after the end of this school year.

Bishop will retire as superintendent effective June 30, 2022, according to a Tuesday press release from the school district. She’s served as superintendent for the last six years.

“After much reflection, I’ve made the decision to complete my term as the Anchorage School District superintendent,” Bishop is quoted as saying in the press release. “From the most tragic times as evidenced by the 7.1 earthquake in 2018 to the continuing global pandemic, our community has overcome obstacles, learned, and grown.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

