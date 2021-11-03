Continued rain for southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain continues to move through the southcentral region, although the continual flow of tropical moisture has been re-directed, effectively cutting off the constant flow. Portage has seen 25.89 inches of rain and Girdwood is at 17 inches and counting since last Friday afternoon. Had this precipitation fallen as snow, the region would have been inundated!

Hot spot for Alaska Tuesday is Sitka, 54 degrees, and the cold spot was Anaktuvuk Pass at -10.

The wet, windy active weather pattern will persist through the rest of the week. Cooler temperatures are coming next week. Daytime highs will drop to the 20s. Are you ready?

