DeVries leads early count in Mat-Su Borough mayor race

Current Palmer Mayor Edna DeVries leads the early count in Tuesday's Matanuska-Susitna Borough mayoral race.

In an update posted just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night, DeVries led the vote tally with 7,623 of the 13,200 total votes, around 57%, with all 41 precincts reporting. Her closest contender, Matthew Beck, trailed by over 4,000 votes with around 27% of the ballots, and Bert Cottle had around 15% of the votes.

About 15% of registered voters in the borough turned out to vote, according to the election summary report.

In other election day races, Dolores McKee led the Assembly District 3 tally with a hefty 1,180 out of 1,805 total votes, about 65% of the tally. Mark Bailey had 23% of the vote, while Ferdinand Kruger had 10%.

In the race for Assembly District 6, Jesse Sumner led the vote with 1,367 out of 2,063 total, over 66%. Kristi Short trailed with about 27% of the vote, while Richard Clippard amassed around 6%.

In the race for Assembly District 7, Ronald Bernier claimed 1,192 of 1,929 total votes, accounting for over 61% of the tally, while his only challenger, Tamara Boeve, picked up around 38%.

In the School Board District 1 race, Thomas Bergey led the way with 1,592 out of 2,532 total votes, close to 63% of the tally, with Lori Berrigan trailing with approximately 37%.

In the School Board District 4 race, Jubilee Underwood amassed 846 out of 1,259 total votes, around 67%. Her nearest challenger, Jennifer Walther, trailed with 32%.

The lone proposition on the ballot, Prop 1, proved to be popular among voters, with 8,363 voting in favor out of 13,173 total ballots, giving it a 63% success rate. The proposition approves $61,135,000 in bonds for various infrastructure projects in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, the largest one being an $8 million reconstruction project on Point Mackenzie Road.

Polls opened for early and absentee voting on Oct. 18 and were open for those specific ballots through Monday. Residents voted in person on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back with Alaska’s News Source for updates.

