Food Bank of Alaska prepares for holidays as demand remains high

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Food Bank of Alaska is ramping up for its Thanksgiving Blessing in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley and Anchorage this month.

The food bank along with the faith community will provide fixings for a Thanksgiving meal, including a turkey for families in need.

“The holidays are a great time for us. You know, people are thinking about how to give back to the community,” said Food Bank of Alaska Chief of Advocacy and Public Policy Cara Durr. “We’re hopeful we’ll see an uptick in donations coming this holiday season so we can continue our neighbors in need.”

Durr added they’ve seen a small drop-in donations, and the need from food pantry partners across the state remains above pre-pandemic levels even though it’s down from the height of the pandemic.

“We’re definitely seeing elevated need with our partners,” Durr said. “We know the pandemic hit a lot of people hard and it’s going to take time for them to build back up their financial reserves.”

The food bank is still in need of volunteers for its Thanksgiving Blessing site in Mountain View. Those interested in volunteering or donating can do so on the food bank’s website.

The Mat-Su Valley locations are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 20, and Anchorage sites will be open from 3-8 p.m. on Nov. 22. Those looking to pick up food are asked to bring a proof of address to the site assigned to their zip code, which can be found below.

Mat-Su Thanksgiving Blessing sites:

(Walk-Through) Faith Bible Fellowship, 14159 West Hollywood Rd., Big Lake, 907-892-8545. (99623, 99629, 99652, 99654, 99694)

(Walk-Through) Real Life Church, 10697 E. Palmer-Wasilla Highway, Palmer, 907-745-5673. (99645, 99654, 99674) Sponsored by Salvation Army Mat-Su

(Walk-Through) Wasilla Bible Church,1651 W. Nicola Avenue, Wasilla, 907-376-2176. (99623, 99629, 99654, 99687)

(Drive-Through Distribution) Church on the Rock, Mile 99 Parks Highway, Talkeetna, 907-733-3358. (99676, 99667, 99683, 99688) Sponsored by Upper Susitna Food Pantry

(Drive-Through Distribution) Willow United Methodist Church, Mile 67.5 Parks Hwy., Willow,907-414-7555. (99688, 99694)

Anchorage Thanksgiving Blessing sites:

(Walk-Through) Mt. View Community Center 315 Price Street. (99508, 99514) (*Open noon - 8 p.m.)

(Walk-Through) Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 13111 Brayton Drive. (99507, 99511, 99515, 99516, 99518, 99523, 99540, 99587)

(Drive-Through) New Season Community Development, Inc., 639 Int’l. Airport Rd. #24. (99502, 99507, 99517, 99519, 99522)

(Drive-Through) Central Lutheran Church, 1420 Cordova Street. (99501, 99503, 99510, 99512, 99513, 99520, 99524)

(Drive-Through) St. Patrick’s Parish, 2111 Muldoon Road. (99504, 99509, 99521)

(Drive-Through) Joy Lutheran Church, 10111 E. Eagle River Loop Road. (99505, 99506, 99567, 99577)

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.