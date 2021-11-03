Advertisement

Judge grants request to expand medication abortion providers

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is seen in St....
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is seen in St. Louis.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:47 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A state court judge has granted a request to allow advanced practice clinicians in Alaska to provide medication abortion while an underlying legal case proceeds.

Superior Court Judge Josie Garton issued a written order Tuesday. She says Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky has shown it is likely to succeed on the merits of its claim that prohibiting advanced practice clinicians from providing medication abortion violates patient privacy rights under the Alaska Constitution.

The lawsuit dates back nearly two years. The case is set for trial in July. A Department of Law spokesperson says the department currently plans to proceed with the case and defend the statute.

