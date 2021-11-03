Judge grants request to expand medication abortion providers

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A state court judge has granted a request to allow advanced practice clinicians in Alaska to provide medication abortion while an underlying legal case proceeds.

Superior Court Judge Josie Garton issued a written order Tuesday. She says Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky has shown it is likely to succeed on the merits of its claim that prohibiting advanced practice clinicians from providing medication abortion violates patient privacy rights under the Alaska Constitution.

The lawsuit dates back nearly two years. The case is set for trial in July. A Department of Law spokesperson says the department currently plans to proceed with the case and defend the statute.

