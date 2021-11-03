Showers remain, with colder weather just days away

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The historic and heavy rain has come to an end across Southcentral, with only periodic rain showers remaining. This is primarily due to the fact that a low is slowly pushing into Prince William Sound. As it does, we’ll continue to see waves of moisture rotate around Southcentral, keeping at least some showery activity through today into Thursday. We’ll also see a slight increase in winds overnight into Thursday morning, although most of the winds will stay along the coast.

In the days ahead, we’ll keep some moisture across Southcentral leading to a wintry mix if not snow as colder weather spills back into the region. Each day will feature temperatures a few degrees cooler than the next, as we begin a journey back to near freezing by this weekend. Any snow that occurs Friday into Saturday will bring the possibility of a few inches in the higher elevations with areas at the surface likely seeing less than an inch or two of snow.

The big change comes as we head into next week. Highs are expected to fall back below freezing, with overnight lows in the teens. This cold pattern will also keep us on the dry side, with little confidence of any snow beyond Saturday.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.