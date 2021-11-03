Advertisement

Sky Watch Alaska: Mission to Venus

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:08 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Today on Sky Watch Alaska, Venus will be higher and brighter in the evening sky through the month of November.

Mercury will be very close to the last sliver of the New Moon on Wednesday morning, Nov. 3. This could make for a lovely picture and if you get one, send it to Alaska’s News Source so it can be featured next week.

Alaska’s News Sources also talked with Robert Herrick, PhD, with the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks about the next mission to Venus. Herrick is on the team for the VERITAS mission, set to launch in 2028.

And what happened to the aurora from this past weekend? Along with a few photos from viewers, Alaska’s News Source explains why the great aurora didn’t quite appear on time.

