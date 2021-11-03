Advertisement

Vaccines for kids 5-11 arrive in Alaska; Anchorage School District proceeds with clinics

The Anchorage School District is moving forward with vaccine clinics for children age 5-11.
By Megan Pacer
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Armed with 500 doses of child-sized Pfizer vaccines, the Anchorage School District went ahead on Wednesday with the first of several planned vaccine clinics.

The district had announced the clinics earlier this week in anticipation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention giving final authorization to the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11, which happened on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the school district posted that it had 500 pediatric vaccine doses available for its first clinic running from 2-8 p.m. at the district headquarters located at 5530 E. Northern Lights Blvd.

There are 12 clinics that run through Dec. 1, as well as several drive-through vaccine clinics set up at Service High School, Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School and Chugiak High School.

Last week, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services said it would have enough doses to vaccinate 55% of the eligible Alaska children in the age range of 5-11.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

