Alaska US Senate candidate announces Trump fundraiser plans

In this Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, former Alaska Department of Administration Commissioner...
In this Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, former Alaska Department of Administration Commissioner Kelly Tshibaka addresses reporters in Anchorage, Alaska.(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka has announced plans for a fundraiser hosted by former President Donald Trump.

A copy of the invitation, provided by Tshibaka’s campaign, shows the event is set for February at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Tshibaka called it a great honor to have Trump’s support. She says she’s thrilled he will host the event. Tshibaka is running for the seat held by Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Murkowski hasn’t formally announced any reelection plans but has been raising money. Reports filed with the Federal Election Commission show Tshibaka has lagged behind Murkowski in quarterly fundraising totals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

