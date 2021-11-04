Coast Guard working to rescue 7 stranded at fish camp on Yukon River

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Seven people are stranded at a fishing camp on the Yukon River near Emmonak, authorities say, after the river froze last week and trapped them there.

In an email to Alaska’s News Source, the U.S. Coast Guard said a rescue team has been in Nome waiting to helicopter out to the stranded hunters, but freezing fog conditions have kept the crew grounded for several days. A Coast Guard spokesperson said the team will try to reach the hunters Thursday, weather permitting.

Alaska State Troopers wrote in an online dispatch report published Monday that troopers were alerted on Oct. 29 that a group of people were stuck at the camp, about 20 miles east of Emmonak. At the time, the group had shelter, supplies and heat and were communicating via an InReach device.

According to troopers, the seven people were trapped when the Yukon River froze, making it impossible for them to leave “due to the ice conditions.” Search and rescue efforts up to Monday had not been successful, troopers wrote, because of poor weather conditions.

Troopers made a supply drop for the group on Sunday, Oct. 31 with food and medications, with assistance from Grant Air. Troopers have remained in contact with the group “and they are reported to be staying warm but are still unable to self-rescue due to ice buildup on the Yukon River,” according to the report.

Troopers spokesperson Tim Despain said on Wednesday that the mission to rescue them had been transferred to the U.S. Coast Guard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

