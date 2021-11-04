Advertisement

Kids outdoor playsets recalled due for potential entrapment hazard

By Davon Cole and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:08 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KPLC) - Outdoor playsets for children have been recalled by Backyard Play Systems due to a potential entrapment hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC stated wooden parts on the Turbo Racer, Cloud Racer, Captain’s Fort and Fort Highlander, used to reinforce and create a decorative design on the roof, pose an entrapment hazard, KPLC reported.

Kids can become trapped in the gap between the lower part of the roof structure and the bottom of the gable decoration.

About 5,100 units were sold in the U.S., and about 200 were sold in Canada, according to the CPSC.

The agency said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled playsets and contact Backyard Play Systems for a free repair kit, which includes replacement wood parts, hardware and instructions.

If a consumer is unable or does not want to do the repair themselves, Backyard will send a representative to perform the repair for them at no charge. The firm said it is contacting all known purchasers directly.

More information is available on the CPSC website.

