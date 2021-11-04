Shifting ridge to bring colder air to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Colder air that has been locked in place across western Alaska is set to spill into Southcentral over the next 24 to 36 hours. As of late, an upper level ridge to our east has prevented the colder air from arriving. However, with an eastward shift of the ridge, Southcentral and Southeast is gearing up for the return to colder temperatures.

Until the colder air arrives, any moisture across Southcentral will stay predominantly rain. The only execption will be through some of the passes and higher elevations of the region. Starting tonight, we’ll see temperatures fall down near freezing. This will lead to a steady changeover to some snow, where we could see up to 2 inches into Friday morning. Higher amounts are possible if we see the colder air arrive sooner across the region.

Friday and Saturday will keep a chance for wintry weather in the forecast, before drier and colder conditions really arrive. As we set the clocks back Saturday, temperatures are set to fall with it.

Starting Sunday and lasting through next week, highs will stay below freezing and overnight lows will fall into the teens.

Now is the time to start preparing for our winter temperatures.

Have a terrific Thursday!

