Showers return Thursday, cooler temps to follow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral Alaska saw clearing skies and temperatures were dropping over the south and western portions of the state as a colder air mass moves in and sets up for a multi-day stay. The cooler temperatures will impact Southcentral starting with overnight lows in the 20s by Thursday night.

Rain will still be a concern with heavy amounts still in the forecast for locations like Seward, with 2.25 inches, and Whittier with 3.2 inches, with Cordova seeing an excess of 1.2 inches of rain through Friday evening.

Winds will be strong in Cold Bay, and parts of the Aleutians, as a low pressure system spins over the area. Cold Bay saw a wind gust to 61 mph Wednesday. The hot spot for Alaska Wednesday is Sitka with 50 degrees and the cold spot is Point Lay, where the temperature dropped to 7 below.

