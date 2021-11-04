Sterling Highway reopens to two lanes of traffic following landslide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Sterling Highway near Cooper Landing has reopened to two lanes of traffic following an overnight closure and traffic delays caused by a landslide over the weekend.

The highway at mile 50 near the Kenai Peninsula community of Cooper Landing closed early Sunday morning when a landslide covered the road, and remained closed until Monday. The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities was able to open up one lane of the road, but drivers were still told to expect delays as flaggers controlled traffic and personnel continued working to clear the road.

Shannon McCarthy, a department spokesperson, confirmed just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday that the road had opened to two lanes at mile 50.

McCarthy also provided some updated information about the landslide itself, saying via email that it was found to be 250 feet wide. The mud and rock debris was about 6-8 feet thick, McCarthy said, and the slide “took out about 185 feet of guardrail.”

