Alaska reports 3 deaths, more than 600 COVID cases Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska reported another three COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, as well as over 600 additional COVID-19 infections. However, hospitalizations continue to drop after reaching an all-time high last Wednesday.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 655 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 10 of those cases coming from nonresidents.

Hospitalizations had been near or above 200 for the last several weeks before declining in the last two weeks. COVID-related hospitalizations dropped 2.2% in the last 24 hours, to 170. The highest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began was 243, reported last week. Of all people hospitalized in Alaska, 14.4% are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the state’s hospital data dashboard.

There were three additional COVID-related deaths reported on Thursday. One of the deaths was a nonresident, one was an Anchorage man in his 40s and the other was an Anchorage woman in her 30s. There have been 713 Alaska residents who have died with COVID-19.

Of those hospitalized with COVID-19, 23 require ventilators. There are 24 adult ICU beds available across Alaska and only eight available in Anchorage.

Alaska maintains the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases per capita in the U.S., though the number of new cases each week as been falling since the end of September. The state health department continues to list the state’s alert level as high with a rate of 565.5 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days. That’s close to four times the current average national case rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of Alaska’s 28 boroughs and census areas, all but the Aleutians West Census Area are currently in the high alert level. There have been three cases within the Aleutians West Census area over the last week, putting them in the substantial alert category.

Of the entire population of Alaskans over 12, 60.5% are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard, and 65.4% have had at least one dose of vaccination. There have been 35,749 COVID-19 tests conducted in Alaska over the last week, 7.98% of which returned positive.

Of the 655 COVID-19 cases reported by the state on Thursday, 645 of them were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 189

Bethel Census Area: 137 in 20 communities

Greater Wasilla: 39

Kusilvak Census Area: 29 in 6 communities

Fairbanks: 25

Nome Census Area: 25 in 5 communities

Kenai: 17

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 16 in 4 communities

Bethel: 15

Juneau: 14

Greater Palmer Area: 10

Northwest Arctic Borough: 10 in 4 communities

Eagle River: 9

Kotzebue: 8

Soldotna: 8

Ketchikan: 7

North Pole: 7

Nome: 6

Tok: 6

Chugiak: 4

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 4 in 2 communities

Homer: 4

Houston/Big Lake area: 4

Kodiak: 4

Petersburg: 4

Seward: 4

Chevak: 3

North Slope Borough: 3 in 2 communities

Utqiagvik: 3

Wrangell: 3

Bristol Bay/Lake and Peninsula: 2

Copper River Census Area: 2 in 2 communities

Dillingham Census Area: 2 in 2 communities

Healy: 2

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 2

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 2

Nikiski: 2

Sitka: 2

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 2

Aleutians East Census Area: 1

Aleutians West Census Area: 1

Craig: 1

Delta Junction: 1

Fritz Creek: 1

Hooper Bay: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1

Sterling: 1

Sutton-Alpine: 1

Willow: 1

The state also reported 10 additional nonresident COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Rour were from Anchorage, one was from Fairbanks, one was from Juneau, one was from Palmer and three were from Unalaska.

