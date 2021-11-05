Advertisement

Geomagnetic storm produces colorful auroras

By CNN
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A strong geomagnetic storm this week produced colorful auroras across the world.

The storm was a level three out of five.

The storm was seen Wednesday and Thursday by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s satellite and ground-based instruments.

The storms are caused by solar flares and experts say this level of storm happens about 11 times a year.

This storm causes auroras, also known as the northern and southern lights.

The stronger the storm, the more likely they are to be seen at lower latitudes.

A level three geomagnetic storm often produces northern lights seen as low as Oregon and Illinois

The Washington Post reports this storm makes up for disappointing aurora displays over Halloween weekend.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash early Wednesday morning closed both lanes of the Seward Highway
Motorcyclist dies in early morning collision
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, in Juneau on Sept. 14, 2021.
Gov. Dunleavy issues order against federal vaccine mandates; Critics say it’s ‘a whole lot of nothing’
Parts of Ruane Road was washed away after record breaking amounts of rain.
‘I am so sick of rain’: Girdwood smashes records for rainfall
Cook Inlet.
NOAA closes federal Cook Inlet waters to commercial salmon fishing for 2022
Anchorage police say one person is dead in a single motorcycle collision that occurred at C...
Man who died in motorcycle crash was survivor of 2019 Scandies Rose sinking

Latest News

Geomagnetic storm produced colorful auroras that could be seen across the world.
Geomagnetic storm produces colorful auroras
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Biden’s big bill on brink of House votes, but fights remain
Thea Brooks stands in front of a mural of her slain nephew, Ahmaud Arbery, in Brunswick Ga.,...
Trial in Ahmaud Arbery’s death scheduled to begin in Georgia
The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
Alaska corporation sues over Arctic refuge leases