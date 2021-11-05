Light snow and colder temperatures into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Things are beginning to calm down in Southcentral, with only some lingering precipitation across the region. With temperatures holding near or below freezing, any precipitation is falling as a wintry mix or snow.

We’ll hold onto a chance for some snow through the day, with light accumulation possible. In addition to the wintry mix, freezing fog and slick spots are evident across the region. Be cautious when heading out on the roads through the day.

The big story in the days ahead is the return to colder temperatures in Southcentral. Northerly winds will pump in some of the coldest air of the season, as highs will struggle to break freezing as early as Sunday. This is also when any precipitation effectively comes to an end, as drier air will have moved into the region. With drier air comes more sunshine, which looks possible as early as Sunday afternoon.

Into next week, things quiet down significantly. Much of the state will feature drier and colder conditions. For us here in Southcentral, that means highs in the 20s and overnight lows in the teens. Southeast will also see the return to colder conditions, with highs next week falling into the mid 30s and overnight lows in the 20s.

Enjoy the colder weather!

