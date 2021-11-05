Advertisement

Light snow and colder temperatures into the weekend

Light accumulation is expected into Saturday
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:12 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Things are beginning to calm down in Southcentral, with only some lingering precipitation across the region. With temperatures holding near or below freezing, any precipitation is falling as a wintry mix or snow.

We’ll hold onto a chance for some snow through the day, with light accumulation possible. In addition to the wintry mix, freezing fog and slick spots are evident across the region. Be cautious when heading out on the roads through the day.

The big story in the days ahead is the return to colder temperatures in Southcentral. Northerly winds will pump in some of the coldest air of the season, as highs will struggle to break freezing as early as Sunday. This is also when any precipitation effectively comes to an end, as drier air will have moved into the region. With drier air comes more sunshine, which looks possible as early as Sunday afternoon.

Into next week, things quiet down significantly. Much of the state will feature drier and colder conditions. For us here in Southcentral, that means highs in the 20s and overnight lows in the teens. Southeast will also see the return to colder conditions, with highs next week falling into the mid 30s and overnight lows in the 20s.

Enjoy the colder weather!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, in Juneau on Sept. 14, 2021.
Gov. Dunleavy issues order against federal vaccine mandates; Critics say it’s ‘a whole lot of nothing’
The U.S. Coast Guard is working to rescue seven hunters stranded at a fishing camp near Emmonak
Stranded hunters rescued by Coast Guard after week at Yukon River fish camp
Cook Inlet.
NOAA closes federal Cook Inlet waters to commercial salmon fishing for 2022
COVID-19 vaccine.
Federal vaccine mandate will impact Alaska’s biggest companies
It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital

Latest News

Friday, November 5 Morning Weather
Friday, November 5 Morning Weather
Northern Lights show_Sharyll Nashookpuk_JP 11-4-21
Rain and snow showers over Southcentral Alaska
Thursday, November 4 Morning Weather
Shifting ridge to bring colder air to Southcentral
Thursday, November 4 Morning Weather
Thursday, November 4 Morning Weather