Advertisement

Man burst into flames after Taser used on him in N.Y., police say

Catskill Village Police Chief Dave Darling says officers deployed a Taser to subdue the man,...
Catskill Village Police Chief Dave Darling says officers deployed a Taser to subdue the man, and he burst into flames.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say an upstate New York man is in grave condition at a hospital after police used a Taser to subdue him and he burst into flames.

The Times Union of Albany reports that the 29-year-old man walked into the Catskill Village Police Department last weekend and got into a confrontation with officers.

Chief Dave Darling says officers deployed a Taser to subdue the man, and he burst into flames.

The Times Union says the man was taken to the Westchester Medical Center’s Trauma and Burn Center, where he is in grave condition.

An attorney for the man’s family declined to discuss details of the matter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Coast Guard is working to rescue seven hunters stranded at a fishing camp near Emmonak
Stranded hunters rescued by Coast Guard after week at Yukon River fish camp
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, in Juneau on Sept. 14, 2021.
Gov. Dunleavy issues order against federal vaccine mandates; Critics say it’s ‘a whole lot of nothing’
Cook Inlet.
NOAA closes federal Cook Inlet waters to commercial salmon fishing for 2022
COVID-19 vaccine.
Federal vaccine mandate will impact Alaska’s biggest companies
It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House Democrats delay huge social bill, plan infrastructure vote
Anchorage Public Library
Judy Norton Eledge resigns as Anchorage’s library director
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness at Rittenhouse trial: Kenosha victim was belligerent but no threat
Thea Brooks stands in front of a mural of her slain nephew, Ahmaud Arbery, in Brunswick Ga.,...
Attorneys present jurors with dueling portraits of Arbery
The U.S. Coast Guard was able to rescue seven hunters stranded at a fishing camp near Emmonak...
Hunter recounts experience of rescue after being stranded on Yukon River for over a week