Advertisement

Rain and snow showers over Southcentral Alaska

And it was an Aurora Borealis sky show for other parts of the state
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:19 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A band of rain and snow was moving through the Southcentral region on Thursday evening. The wintry mix of precipitation is going to spread through the city overnight and early Friday morning.

Rain has been at historic levels in two southcentral locations, Portage and Girdwood. Portage has seen seen nearly 28 inches of rain since last Friday, while Girdwood has recorded over 19 inches of rain. The inundation of water had department of transportation workers clearing landslides and washed out roads and culverts.

A pattern change over the weekend will see colder air move into Southcentral Alaska. Colder air will begin filtering into southern Alaska starting this weekend. Next week will see highs in Anchorage in the 20s, lows in the teens.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash early Wednesday morning closed both lanes of the Seward Highway
Motorcyclist dies in early morning collision
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, in Juneau on Sept. 14, 2021.
Gov. Dunleavy issues order against federal vaccine mandates; Critics say it’s ‘a whole lot of nothing’
Parts of Ruane Road was washed away after record breaking amounts of rain.
‘I am so sick of rain’: Girdwood smashes records for rainfall
Anchorage police say one person is dead in a single motorcycle collision that occurred at C...
Man who died in motorcycle crash was survivor of 2019 Scandies Rose sinking
Cook Inlet.
NOAA closes federal Cook Inlet waters to commercial salmon fishing for 2022

Latest News

Thursday, November 4 Morning Weather
Shifting ridge to bring colder air to Southcentral
Thursday, November 4 Morning Weather
Thursday, November 4 Morning Weather
JP 11-3-21
Showers return Thursday, cooler temps to follow
Wednesday, November 3 Morning Weather
Showers remain with colder weather just days away