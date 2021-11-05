Rain and snow showers over Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A band of rain and snow was moving through the Southcentral region on Thursday evening. The wintry mix of precipitation is going to spread through the city overnight and early Friday morning.

Rain has been at historic levels in two southcentral locations, Portage and Girdwood. Portage has seen seen nearly 28 inches of rain since last Friday, while Girdwood has recorded over 19 inches of rain. The inundation of water had department of transportation workers clearing landslides and washed out roads and culverts.

A pattern change over the weekend will see colder air move into Southcentral Alaska. Colder air will begin filtering into southern Alaska starting this weekend. Next week will see highs in Anchorage in the 20s, lows in the teens.

