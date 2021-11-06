Alaska reports 1 death, more than 800 COVID cases Friday as hospitalizations drop slightly

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska reported another COVID-related death and over 800 additional COVID-19 infections on Friday. Hospitalizations continue to drop and Alaska has not seen a level of COVID-related hospitalizations this low since late August.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 860 new cases of COVID-19 among Alaska residents on Friday. There were also 10 nonresident cases reported, nine of which remain under investigation and one that was attributed to the seafood industry in the Aleutians East Borough.

Newly reported COVID-19 cases in Alaska are decreasing, but state health experts say it’s still too soon to tell if that downward trajectory will last. Alaska maintains the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases per capita in the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Alaska has a current rate of 562.9 cases per 100,000 residents over the last week, which is more than three and a half times the national average of 150.2.

The state health department also reported one additional COVID-19-related death on Friday, an Anchorage man in his 70s. There have now been 714 total COVID-related deaths of Alaska residents since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

There are 161 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the state’s hospital data dashboard. That’s the lowest number of people hospitalized with the virus since Aug. 30. Those hospitalized with COVID-19 account for 13.5% of all hospitalized people in Alaska, which is a 3.1% decrease over the last two days.

Of the 161 people confirmed hospitalized with COVID-19, 25 of them require ventilators. There are 26 adult ICU beds available across Alaska, with eight free in Anchorage and one available in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. The Mat-Su currently has the lowest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized with 32 than it has had since late Sept.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that 60.6% of residents over the age of 12 are now fully vaccinated, while 65.5% have gotten at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The state maintains a high alert level as a whole, while the Haines Borough dropped to a low alert level with just one case over the last week. The Aleutians West Census area is the only other borough or census area that is not at high alert, currently listed at substantial.

Of the 38,549 COVID-19 tests conducted in Alaska over the last week, 8.08% have returned positive results.

Of the 870 cases reported by the state on Friday, 860 were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 255

Greater Wasilla area: 141

Fairbanks: 76

Greater Palmer area: 40

Nome Census Area: 40

Eagle River: 34

Bethel Census Area: 26 in 7 communities

North Pole: 22

Soldotna: 19

Juneau: 17

Northwest Arctic Borough: 16 in 5 communities

Kotzebue: 15

Copper River Census Area: 12 in 3 communities

Kodiak: 11

Nome: 11

Kenai: 10

Ketchikan: 10

Houston/Big Lake Area: 9

Utqiaġvik: 9

Chugiak: 8

Homer: 7

Delta Junction: 5

Kusilvak Census Area: 5 in 3 communities

Metlakatla: 5

Petersburg: 5

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 5 in 4 communities

Bethel: 4

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 4 in 3 communities

Mat-Su Borough: 4 in 2 communities

Bristol Bay/Lake and Peninsula: 3

Healy: 3

Sutton-Alpine: 3

Aleutians East Borough: 2

Anchor Point: 2

Dillingham: 2

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 2 in 2 communities

Sterling: 2

Tok: 2

Wrangell: 2

Cordova: 1

Denali Borough: 1

Dillingham Census Area: 1

Nikiski: 1

North Slope Borough: 1

Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

Seward: 1

Sitka: 1

Skagway: 1

Valdez: 1

Willow: 1

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1

Of the 10 nonresident cases reported Friday, three were in Anchorage, two were in the Aleutians East Borough, one was in Ketchikan, one was in Nome, one was in Prudhoe Bay, one in Unalaska and one in Wasilla.

