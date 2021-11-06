Advertisement

Anchorage athlete gets 2nd place in Pitch Hit and Run finals

By Austin Sjong
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Addison Anderson is just 12 years old, but competed in her second Major League Baseball stadium in the span of three months during the Pitch Hit and Run finals at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Anderson earned second place in the softball 11-12-year-old age group of the Pitch Hit and Run finals last Saturday. Pitch Hit and Run is a free competition promoted by Major League Baseball for softball and baseball players between the ages of seven and 14 all across the country.

Anderson won the 11-12 softball age division at the local level then the regional level earlier this year during a competition at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. Anderson was the only Alaskan ballplayer to advance to the regional competition in Seattle Anderson plays for the Firecrackers softball team locally, but has now competed on the home fields of the Atlanta Braves and the Seattle Mariners during Pitch Hit and Run.

Anderson was featured during a previous “Athlete of the Week” segment in September for her accomplishment and showed off her skills and personality that help her get where she is.

