Anchorage School District sees hundreds of children get vaccinated at their site

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Over the last two days, the Anchorage School District has given out hundreds of vaccines to students, and Senior Director of Health Services for the district Jen Patronas is expecting those numbers to rise.

“The last few days of our COVID vaccination clinics have been very busy,” Patronas said. “The first day we had 442 children show up for their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the second day we had 242 children show up for their first dose, and today we’re expecting over 500.”

The vaccinations began Wednesday following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention giving final authorization to the child doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children age 5-11. Since then, Patronas said a few kids who got shots on the first day experienced minor symptoms the next day.

District officials are expecting a big turnout Friday for parents to give their children time to relax over the weekend.

“An important thing you need to know about our COVID vaccination clinics is that we do require parents to be present and we do require parents to sign an online consent in order to get your child vaccinated,” Patronas said. “If you have questions about whether or not this vaccination is safe for your child or if you should get it, you should really talk to your pediatrician.”

If parents are looking to get the vaccine for their child, the district recommends to pre-register online so they can properly disperse resources.

“The state authorized us 1,500 vaccines for this week and we have already given out close to 800, and if we use all the doses that we currently have on stock we will be getting more vaccines from the state for next week’s clinics,” Patronas said.

Fore more information or to sign up, parents can head to the school district’s website.

Location:

ASD Education Center, in the Atrium 5530 E. Northern Lights Blvd., from 2-8 p.m.

Dates:

Friday, Nov. 5

Monday, Nov. 8

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Monday, Nov. 22

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Monday, Nov 29

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Drive-through clinics

The district will also hold two drive-through vaccine clinics, on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Service High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to vaccine clinics, the district has also started offering COVID-19 testing at every school for staff or students who are experiencing symptoms. The PCR testing is done in the school nurse’s office. The tests are delivered to a local lab and results are available within hours.

The district said the quick results will allow both students and teachers who are healthy to return to class much faster.

