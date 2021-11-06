Advertisement

Snow showers end, colder air moves in

Sunshine also shows up by Sunday
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Saturday in southcentral will still see cloudy skies and snow showers, but they will be waning.

Colder air will also move into the region starting this weekend. So, while it may be sunny, temperatures will drop to closer to normal readings. For Anchorage, highs are around 32 degrees this time of year. Anchorage started the week with a high of 47 on Sunday. It was 46 on Wednesday and Friday’s high was 37 degrees.

The hot spot on Friday was Sitka at 50 degrees. Northway was down to 7 below to grab the cold spot.

