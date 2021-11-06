Advertisement

Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19

By CNN
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:08 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) - Zoo staff at the Denver Zoo say that two hyenas have tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff say these might be the first hyenas in the world to test positive for the virus.

According to the zoo, the hyenas are experiencing mild symptoms including slight lethargy, nasal drainage and coughing.

The hyenas are expected to make a full recovery.

The positive cases come after several other animals at the zoo came down with the disease in October.

The zoo says they are looking into vaccinated some of them.

The Denver Zoo is home to over 3,000 animals and over 450 different species.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Coast Guard is working to rescue seven hunters stranded at a fishing camp near Emmonak
Stranded hunters rescued by Coast Guard after week at Yukon River fish camp
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, in Juneau on Sept. 14, 2021.
Gov. Dunleavy issues order against federal vaccine mandates; Critics say it’s ‘a whole lot of nothing’
Cook Inlet.
NOAA closes federal Cook Inlet waters to commercial salmon fishing for 2022
COVID-19 vaccine.
Federal vaccine mandate will impact Alaska’s biggest companies
It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill
Judy Eledge
Judy Eledge resigns as library director
The U.S. Coast Guard was able to rescue seven hunters stranded at a fishing camp near Emmonak...
Hunter recounts experience of rescue after being stranded on Yukon River for over a week
Congress passes $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, delivering major win for Biden.
House passes bipartisan infrastructure bill
ASD vaccine clinic
Anchorage School District sees hundreds turn out for pediatric vaccine clinics