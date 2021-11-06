Advertisement

US government finalizes first land allotments under 2019 law

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:46 PM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Interior Department says the first federal land allotments to Alaska Native Vietnam War-era veterans have been finalized.

The allotments come under a 2019 law that lifted use and occupancy requirements and made lands available until late 2025.

Under the 1906 Alaska Native Allotment Act, Alaska Natives were allowed to apply for up to 160 acres of land. But the governor’s office has said that the program’s restrictions kept many from applying until the 1960s.

There was a push to urge Alaska Natives to apply for lands if they had not done so before a 1971 law took effect. But that period overlapped with the Vietnam War. Provisions of a subsequent land offering were seen as restrictive.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Coast Guard is working to rescue seven hunters stranded at a fishing camp near Emmonak
Stranded hunters rescued by Coast Guard after week at Yukon River fish camp
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, in Juneau on Sept. 14, 2021.
Gov. Dunleavy issues order against federal vaccine mandates; Critics say it’s ‘a whole lot of nothing’
Cook Inlet.
NOAA closes federal Cook Inlet waters to commercial salmon fishing for 2022
COVID-19 vaccine.
Federal vaccine mandate will impact Alaska’s biggest companies
It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital

Latest News

COVID-19.
Alaska reports 1 death, more than 800 COVID cases Friday as hospitalizations drop slightly
Volunteers with Catholic Social Services help ready an apartment for an Afghan refugee family.
Welcoming Afghan refugees to Anchorage
Volunteers get an apartment ready for a newly arriving Afghan family in Anchorage, Alaska.
Afghan refugees arrive in Anchorage while volunteers smooth their way
A photo taken at the Anchorage School District vaccination site on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Anchorage School District sees hundreds of children get vaccinated at their site