Advertisement

Vaccine mandate for businesses temporarily halted by federal appeals court

COVID-19 vaccine mandates for large companies have been temporarily halted by a federal appeals...
COVID-19 vaccine mandates for large companies have been temporarily halted by a federal appeals court(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 1:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A federal appeals court has temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Saturday granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4, or face mask requirements and weekly tests. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, said the court action halts Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration from “moving forward with his unlawful overreach.” The president has been encouraging widespread vaccinations as the quickest way out of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Public Library
Judy Norton Eledge resigns as Anchorage’s library director
COVID-19 vaccine.
Federal vaccine mandate will impact Alaska’s biggest companies
The Sullivan Arena shelter in Anchorage, Alaska now operated by 99 Plus 1 Inc.
Trash, camping outside leads to tension between Anchorage neighborhood and those staying at Sullivan Arena
The U.S. Coast Guard is working to rescue seven hunters stranded at a fishing camp near Emmonak
Stranded hunters rescued by Coast Guard after week at Yukon River fish camp
Governor Mike Dunleavy speaks at Alaska's News Source in August.
Alaska one of 26 states to file lawsuits challenging Biden’s vaccine mandate for large companies

Latest News

State epidemiologist says case count appears to show good news
The downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases good news, but it's too soon to tell if the trend will last
Seven subsistence hunters spent more than a week at fishing lodge after river froze.
Hunter recounts being stranded on Yukon River
Health care navigators help Alaskans with open enrollment
Judy Eledge
Judy Eledge resigns as library director