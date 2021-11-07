Transition to colder weather underway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The transition to the well advertised return to colder temperatures continues across Southcentral. Today’s high temperature officially at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport was 34 degrees, which is only three degrees above normal. This usually isn’t a big deal, but compared to the 10 to 15 degree above normal temperatures over the past 10 days, it is noteworthy.

Temperatures will largely be the main weather story over the upcoming 7 to 10 day period. There will be another batch of moisture skirting along southern areas of Prince William Sound and coastal areas of the Kenai Peninsula overnight and into the first part of Sunday. (Oh, another friendly reminder that we set our clocks BACK one hour at 2 a.m.) The rest of the region will see mostly cloudy skies to start the day, but increasing amounts of sun by the afternoon hours. By the way, the sun sets at 4:41 p.m. on Sunday!

High pressure building in from the western Bering Sea will re-establish itself across the northern part of the state on Monday. Clockwise flow around the high, means northerly winds will drag cold air south into the region beginning early next week and this pattern will continue through much of the upcoming week. This means temperatures below normal for a change with daytime highs going from the upper 20s on Monday to only the upper teens by the middle to latter portion of the week. Temperatures for the morning commute and bus stop will be in the teens for the first time since early April.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.