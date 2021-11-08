1 dead following Fairbanks shooting and another in custody

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - The Fairbanks Police report that two people were shot and one person has died following a shooting at the Safeway store near the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

According to a press release Facebook post made by Fairbanks police, at 6:42 p.m., several 911 calls came in to the Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center about shots being fired by a single man at the Airport Way Safeway location.

Police report that two people were taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and one person died. Police also report that one man “turned himself in at Fairbanks Police Department and requested an attorney.”

Law enforcement is continuing to investigate and process the crime scene of the shootingat safeway and ask that public in Fairbanks avoid the area.

This is a developing. Check back for updates.

