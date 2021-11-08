1 person killed in Sunday plane crash in Kodiak

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One person is dead following a plane crash in Kodiak that occurred around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon near Kodiak College, authorities say.

The National Transportation Safety Board will send two staff to Kodiak Monday to investigate the crash, according to NTSB Alaska region Chief Clint Johnson.

Lt. Francis de la Fuente of the Kodiak Police Department said the crash happened across the street from East Elementary School on Benny Benson Drive.

He said he believes that the pilot had just taken off from Kodiak’s Municipal Airport, though that information has not yet been confirmed by law enforcement.

Police in Kodiak have yet to release the name of the pilot who died, and are currenly attempting to notify the family members.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

