Advertisement

Arctic warming up to 3 times faster than rest of world

The Arctic is warming three times faster than the rest of the Earth and it’s on the knife edge...
The Arctic is warming three times faster than the rest of the Earth and it’s on the knife edge of survival. (PONANT/Nathalie Michel, photographer)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:54 AM AKST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — The Arctic is warming three times faster than the rest of the Earth and it’s on the knife edge of survival.

Scientists and activists say the ongoing negotiations at the U.N. climate conference may determine the fate of the northern polar region perhaps more than any other part of the planet. In a couple decades or less, the Arctic will see summers with no sea ice. Some glaciers are doomed. The massive ice sheet in Greenland is melting. Permafrost is thawing.

These developments loom large during the negotiations in Glasgow, which is the farthest north the annual negotiations have taken place. Scientists believe Arctic warming is already contributing to weather calamities elsewhere around the world.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seward's Lydia Jacoby (middle) poses with her gold medal in the 200-yard Individual Medley...
After proving to be the fastest in the world, Seward’s Lydia Jacoby proves to be the fastest in Alaska, again
Fairbanks Police Department.
1 dead following Fairbanks shooting and another in custody
The Canadian border will reopen Monday to nonessential travel.
Canadian border to reopen Monday to nonessential travelers
One person is dead following a plane crash in Kodiak Sunday afternoon near Kodiak College,...
1 person killed in Sunday plane crash in Kodiak
Alaska Railroad, (KTUU)
House passes historic infrastructure bill

Latest News

Fairbanks Police Department.
1 dead following Fairbanks shooting and another in custody
My House of Wasilla
My House helps homeless teens build careers, and new lives
One person is dead following a plane crash in Kodiak Sunday afternoon near Kodiak College,...
1 person killed in Sunday plane crash in Kodiak
Coldest airmass of the young winter season on the way
Sunday evening weather with Joe