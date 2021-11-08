Advertisement

Bomb threats unfounded at Ivy League schools, officials say

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:30 PM AKST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ithaca, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say multiple bomb threats made over the weekend at Ivy League campuses were not credible.

Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities had alerted students to threats Sunday and deemed campuses safe a few hours later.

Evacuations were ordered in some buildings on the campuses.

Yale reported a bomb threat two days earlier that forced the evacuation of several buildings as well as nearby businesses in New Haven, Connecticut.

The university resumed normal campus activity Friday evening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Railroad, (KTUU)
House passes historic infrastructure bill
Volunteers get an apartment ready for a newly arriving Afghan family in Anchorage, Alaska.
Afghan refugees arrive in Anchorage while volunteers smooth their way
Anchorage Public Library
Judy Norton Eledge resigns as Anchorage’s library director
Alaska's approximate monthly case count.
Alaska’s COVID-19 cases are decreasing, but it’s too soon to tell if the downward trajectory will last
Seward's Lydia Jacoby (middle) poses with her gold medal in the 200-yard Individual Medley...
After proving to be the fastest in the world, Seward’s Lydia Jacoby proves to be the fastest in Alaska, again

Latest News

Emil Notti was inducted into the Native American Hall of Fame
ANCSA leader Notti inducted into Native American Hall of Fame
The Canadian border will reopen Monday to nonessential travel.
Canadian border to reopen Monday to nonessential travelers
Crowds of people attending the Astroworld music festival can be seen running and rushing...
Houston leaders seek clues for concert mishap that killed 8
Travis Scott speaks out after deadly Astroworld concert.
Astroworld rapper speaks out as investigation deepens