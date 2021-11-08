Canadian border to reopen Monday to nonessential travelers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Travel to and through Canada on the Alaska Highway will be reopen to nonessential visitors beginning Monday, Nov. 8.

While travel had been open by air, land and boats for vaccinated and essential visitors, Monday will mark the first time that visitors can enter and exit Canada from Alaska without falling under a very narrow set of guidelines.

The border between Alaska and Canada was closed in March of 2020 due to COVID-19. Visitors along the Alaska Highway must still follow COVID-19 mitigation protocols, but are no longer subject to specific requirements or emergency standards in order to have their travel approved.

