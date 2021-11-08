Gymnasts stick the landing to the high school season at the CIC Regional meet

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Since there is no statewide meet, the Cook Inlet Conference meet is the championship contest for gymnasts in and around Anchorage.

Every school in the conference was represented Saturday at Dimond High School, where some schools touted large gymnastics teams, while others were made up of a team of one.

All of the participants showed off their skills in a floor routine, on the uneven bars, the balance beam and the vault. The bleachers were packed with masked families, friends and fans for all of the action that took place throughout most of the morning.

Last year, the region meet was held but there were no fans allowed in the gym, which put a damper on the performance aspect of the sport. Many challenges have been thrown at these young gymnasts the past few years but they are hoping that overcoming them will help them in life as well.

“One thing that I really appreciate is having to push through even when you are scared of things, so like in life when I get scared, hopefully I can just push through” said Brieley Alch of South Anchorage High School.

Top overall scores Overall score Keiasha Hunt, South Anchorage 34.725 Melia Case, South Anchorage 34.575 Emma Marsh, South Anchorage 32.900 Brieley Alch, South Anchorage 32.725 Idalis Williams, East Anchorage 32.525

South secured four out of the top five spots in the individual standings, and also grabbed the number one spot in the team standings, with Dimond not far behind in second place.

South Gymnastics team champions (Austin Sjong)

Dimond gymnastics second place overall (Austin Sjong)

Gymnastics in general has been struggling lately in the Anchorage area. Dimond is currently one of the only gyms where practices can be held. There is a gym in Chugiak that just recently reopened since the Nov. 2018 earthquake, and there is also another gym in Anchorage, the Arctic Gymnastics club.

“We are working in a group to figure out how we can incorporate more girls,” said Dimond gymnastics head coach Stephanie Collins. “Like, I know for East they are working on getting a bus that can go from East to here every single day.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.