Here comes the cold!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Well, we’ve certainly been talking about it alot over the past few days. Yes, temperatures that Alaska is known for are about to move back into Southcentral beginning tonight. High pressure is establishing itself over the western portion of the state, and this high will strengthen over the next few days. Clockwise flow around it will drag colder temperatures that have been building over northwest Alaska, and especially over Siberia the past week, and drag it south into the Anchorage area over the next several days.

As skies clear tonight, the cooling and condensing of the air near the surface, especially since it’s been so moisture laden the past week, will cause areas of freezing fog to develop toward morning. Even for areas that don’t see fog, you’ll still need a few extra minutes to scrape frost off the car first thing in the morning. Bundle up the kiddos for the morning bus stop as temperatures in the city will drop close to 20 degrees, with mid 10s for those along the hillside. The air will continue to turn colder with each passing day, so expect morning lows in the teens for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, with afternoon highs in the lower 20s to upper teens, respectively. These temperatures will be a good 5 to 10 degrees below normal (near 30 degrees), and something the area hasn’t experienced since April. The good news is that there will be plenty of sun to help offset the chilly conditions.

Despite the below normal temperatures, there won’t be much in the way of snow, unfortunately. We’ll continue to watch a general pool of low pressure over the Gulf of Alaska heading into midweek. There are some indications that a push of moisture could head into Southcentral Wednesday night into Thursday morning giving the area a chance at some ‘minor’ accumulating snowfall, but other than that I don’t expect any significant snowfall for the region for the next 10 days, at least.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.