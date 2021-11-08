Advertisement

The mercury takes a tumble this week across Southcentral

Morning lows will flirt with the single digits
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:35 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A light dusting occurred this weekend across Southcentral, with little snow if any expected to arrive through the week. While snow will be hard to come by, the colder weather will be a different story.

Thanks to an area of high pressure in the Bering Sea, colder air in Russian and the Arctic is spilling into Mainland Alaska. This is leading to some of the coldest temperatures we’ve seen since earlier this year. While some areas are still holding onto some clouds and flurries this morning, expect sunshine to arrive through the day.

For the vast majority of Southcentral, we’ll see afternoon highs in the 20s and overnight lows in the single digits and teens.

Looking ahead into next week, the colder weather looks to remain for much of the state, but so does the drier conditions. Globally, we’re in a La Nina, meaning a cooler and drier trend for winter. While the prolonged cold has yet to arrive, the trend of drier conditions certainly has already reared its head.

Have a safe Monday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seward's Lydia Jacoby (middle) poses with her gold medal in the 200-yard Individual Medley...
After proving to be the fastest in the world, Seward’s Lydia Jacoby proves to be the fastest in Alaska, again
The Canadian border will reopen Monday to nonessential travel.
Canadian border to reopen Monday to nonessential travelers
Alaska Railroad, (KTUU)
House passes historic infrastructure bill
Fairbanks Police Department.
1 dead following Fairbanks shooting and another in custody
1 person killed in Sunday plane crash in Kodiak

Latest News

Monday, November 8 Morning Weather
Monday, November 8 Morning Weather
Coldest airmass of the young winter season on the way
Here comes the cold!
Coldest airmass of the young winter season on the way
Sunday evening weather with Joe
Coldest air of the young winter season is coming
Transition to colder weather underway