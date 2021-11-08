The mercury takes a tumble this week across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A light dusting occurred this weekend across Southcentral, with little snow if any expected to arrive through the week. While snow will be hard to come by, the colder weather will be a different story.

Thanks to an area of high pressure in the Bering Sea, colder air in Russian and the Arctic is spilling into Mainland Alaska. This is leading to some of the coldest temperatures we’ve seen since earlier this year. While some areas are still holding onto some clouds and flurries this morning, expect sunshine to arrive through the day.

For the vast majority of Southcentral, we’ll see afternoon highs in the 20s and overnight lows in the single digits and teens.

Looking ahead into next week, the colder weather looks to remain for much of the state, but so does the drier conditions. Globally, we’re in a La Nina, meaning a cooler and drier trend for winter. While the prolonged cold has yet to arrive, the trend of drier conditions certainly has already reared its head.

Have a safe Monday!

