Advertisement

Telling Alaska’s Story: Tracy Try

Avid photographer Tracy Try at Potter Marsh.
Avid photographer Tracy Try at Potter Marsh.(Alaska's News Source)
By Ariane Aramburo and Mike Nederbrock
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:31 PM AKST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Those who watch Alaska’s News Source pretty regularly have most likely heard his name being mentioned on the air when it comes to weather pictures sent in from viewers. Photo after photo, Tracy Try has captured everything from wildlife to the aurora lighting up the night sky.

His love for photography started at an early age as a kid in Pennsylvania. Everywhere he went, he snapped a pic.

“So, you might see a weird leaf or, reflections. You know, just whatever catches my eye,” said Try.

He’s been in Alaska since 1991, and after serving 24 years in the United States Air Force, photography became a way for him to relax.

“A lot of people, they get out and they travel, but they don’t see stuff and if you sit back and look, you can find stuff because I kind of take pictures of everything,” he said.

His favorite thing to shoot is wildlife.

“I’ve driven up Haul Road, spent days up there just, you know, camping in different spots,” Try said. “I’ve chased grizzlies. I’ve sat there and photographed musk ox, been in herds of caribou. I like photographing eagles.”

Try is self-taught and for him, pictures equal memories.

“I’ll forget people’s names, but I can drive down a road and (say) ‘Oh there’s a place to take a picture or I’ve stopped here, or I’ve seen a caribou here,’” he said.

Try said he shoots on Nikon cameras. Most of his photos get uploaded to Facebook and some are still on his computer waiting to be processed.

He said he has about 50 to 60 cameras sitting at home, but he never leaves the house without his camera.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairbanks Police Department.
Man charged with murder after Fairbanks shooting leaves 1 dead
Seward's Lydia Jacoby (middle) poses with her gold medal in the 200-yard Individual Medley...
After proving to be the fastest in the world, Seward’s Lydia Jacoby proves to be the fastest in Alaska, again
One person is dead following a plane crash in Kodiak Sunday afternoon near Kodiak College,...
1 person killed in Sunday plane crash in Kodiak
The Canadian border will reopen Monday to nonessential travel.
U.S. borders to reopen Monday to nonessential travelers
Alaska Railroad, (KTUU)
House passes historic infrastructure bill

Latest News

MyHouse of Wasilla, Alaska.
MyHouse helps homeless teens and young adults build careers and new lives
Fairbanks Police Department.
Man charged with murder after Fairbanks shooting leaves 1 dead
Breakfast Club 11-8-21 Sunshine Custom
Breakfast Club: Sunshine Custom Promotions LLC.
The Arctic is warming three times faster than the rest of the Earth and it’s on the knife edge...
Arctic warming up to 3 times faster than rest of world