Telling Alaska’s Story: Tracy Try

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Those who watch Alaska’s News Source pretty regularly have most likely heard his name being mentioned on the air when it comes to weather pictures sent in from viewers. Photo after photo, Tracy Try has captured everything from wildlife to the aurora lighting up the night sky.

His love for photography started at an early age as a kid in Pennsylvania. Everywhere he went, he snapped a pic.

“So, you might see a weird leaf or, reflections. You know, just whatever catches my eye,” said Try.

He’s been in Alaska since 1991, and after serving 24 years in the United States Air Force, photography became a way for him to relax.

“A lot of people, they get out and they travel, but they don’t see stuff and if you sit back and look, you can find stuff because I kind of take pictures of everything,” he said.

His favorite thing to shoot is wildlife.

“I’ve driven up Haul Road, spent days up there just, you know, camping in different spots,” Try said. “I’ve chased grizzlies. I’ve sat there and photographed musk ox, been in herds of caribou. I like photographing eagles.”

Try is self-taught and for him, pictures equal memories.

“I’ll forget people’s names, but I can drive down a road and (say) ‘Oh there’s a place to take a picture or I’ve stopped here, or I’ve seen a caribou here,’” he said.

Try said he shoots on Nikon cameras. Most of his photos get uploaded to Facebook and some are still on his computer waiting to be processed.

He said he has about 50 to 60 cameras sitting at home, but he never leaves the house without his camera.

