Advertisement

Toddler dies after being struck by gunfire on Calif. freeway

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol say evidence indicates there was a rolling gun...
Investigators with the California Highway Patrol say evidence indicates there was a rolling gun battle between at least two cars traveling northbound. Somehow, a stray bullet hit Jasper Wu, who was just shy of his 2nd birthday, in a car traveling southbound.(Source: KPIX via CNN)
By KPIX Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 7:34 PM AKST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (KPIX) - A toddler died after a stray bullet struck the car he was riding in on a California freeway. Investigators say the bullet came from a rolling gun battle between at least two other cars.

Family members identified the victim as Jasper Wu, who was just one month shy of his 2nd birthday. The boy’s mother was driving southbound on I-880 from San Francisco back home to Fremont, California, around 2:10 p.m. Saturday. Other relatives were in the car, including three kids in the back.

Relatives say as they reached downtown Oakland, a single shot suddenly hit Jasper in the head. He was rushed to the hospital, but doctors could not save him.

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol say evidence recovered from the freeway indicates there was a rolling gun battle between at least two cars traveling northbound. Somehow, a stray bullet hit Jasper.

Detectives haven’t released any suspect information or a motive in the gun battle. One suspect vehicle is reportedly a dark-colored Chrysler 300.

CHP is asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has other information to call their tip line at (707) 917-4491.

Copyright 2021 KPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Railroad, (KTUU)
House passes historic infrastructure bill
Volunteers get an apartment ready for a newly arriving Afghan family in Anchorage, Alaska.
Afghan refugees arrive in Anchorage while volunteers smooth their way
Anchorage Public Library
Judy Norton Eledge resigns as Anchorage’s library director
Alaska's approximate monthly case count.
Alaska’s COVID-19 cases are decreasing, but it’s too soon to tell if the downward trajectory will last
Seward's Lydia Jacoby (middle) poses with her gold medal in the 200-yard Individual Medley...
After proving to be the fastest in the world, Seward’s Lydia Jacoby proves to be the fastest in Alaska, again

Latest News

Crowds of people attending the Astroworld music festival can be seen running and rushing...
Mourning starts as Houston officials probe concert deaths
Coldest airmass of the young winter season on the way
Sunday evening weather with Joe
Police lights file graphic.
Bomb threats unfounded at Ivy League schools, officials say
Emil Notti was inducted into the Native American Hall of Fame
ANCSA leader Notti inducted into Native American Hall of Fame