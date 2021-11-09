Advertisement

AAA: Thanksgiving travel to reach near pre-pandemic levels

AAA is predicting Thanksgiving travel this year will rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, with...
AAA is predicting Thanksgiving travel this year will rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, with 53.4 million people expected to travel for the holiday.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:26 AM AKST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Thanksgiving travel might look a lot like it did before the pandemic.

AAA said more than 53 million people are expected to travel for the holiday.

That’s a 13% increase from last year and only 5% below the 2019 level.

More than 4 million people are expected to fly, an 80% increase from last year.

Most holiday travelers will likely be on the roads. AAA predicts more than 48 million people will be driving this Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreckage of a plane crash on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Kodiak, Alaska that left one man dead.
Soldotna man killed in Sunday plane crash in Kodiak
Fairbanks Police Department.
Man charged with murder after Fairbanks shooting leaves 1 dead
The Canadian border will reopen Monday to nonessential travel.
U.S. borders to reopen Monday to nonessential travelers
COVID-19
Alaska reports 53 additional COVID-19 deaths on Monday
Seward's Lydia Jacoby (middle) poses with her gold medal in the 200-yard Individual Medley...
After proving to be the fastest in the world, Seward’s Lydia Jacoby proves to be the fastest in Alaska, again

Latest News

Cleland died at his home in Atlanta from congestive heart failure, his personal assistant Linda...
Max Cleland, former US senator for Georgia, dies at 79
A responding officer testifies in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery. Father and son Greg and Travis...
GRAPHIC: Responding officer testifies about Arbery slaying
Marcus Hartford, 25, spent 7 months in hospitals after complications from COVID required him to...
Man endures 5 surgeries, spends 7 months in the hospital after complications from COVID-19
Ezra Blount, 9, sustained serious brain injuries at the Astroworld Festival.
9-year-old boy in coma after Astroworld Festival tragedy