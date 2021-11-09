Alaska redistricting board pairings draw criticism

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A divided Alaska Redistricting Board has voted on House district pairings for Senate seats for the Anchorage area that one member said would leave open the board to arguments of partisan gerrymandering.

Board member Nicole Borromeo said she opposed pairing House District 18, which is part of Anchorage’s Muldoon area, with House District 24, an Eagle River district. She said this would leave the board open to a gerrymandering argument.

She requested the five-member reconsider its 3-2 vote to finalize Senate pairings for the Anchorage area, which included plans to split the conservative Eagle River area into two Senate seats.

The board voted against reconsidering.

