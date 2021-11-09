Bail set at $10M for man charged with Fairbanks murder

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In Fairbanks, a man charged with murder after Sunday night’s shooting has had bail set at $10 million.

Joshua Eric Butcher, 41, was arraigned Monday, according to a release by the department of law. Butcher is charged with first-degree murder. Police say he turned himself in Sunday night after the shooting at the Safeway store on Airport Way.

The shooting left 41-year-old Harley Ray Titus dead, according to police. Another victim, Christopher Sanderson, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities have not announced a motive in the case. Police said they could pursue additional charges at a later time, depending on the results of their investigation. Police are asking anyone who has information relating to the case to call the Fairbanks Police Department at 907 450-6550.

Butcher’s next court date is Jan. 6, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.