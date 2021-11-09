Clare House shelter gets matching grant to double donations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People who donate to Clare House, an Anchorage shelter for homeless woman and children, have an opportunity to double their donations. During the month of November, ConocoPhillips has pledged to match donations to Clare House up to $100,000.

“This is an amazing way for Alaskans that want to support Clare House during the holidays to double their donation,” said Tricia Teasley with Catholic Social Services.

“The funds will go to keep our doors open and do all the things that we need to do to help those moms and kids,” she continued.

Teasley said the shelter has been full, often with a waiting list. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started they’ve cut the number of women and children they serve from 100 down to 60 or 65, in an effort to keep families socially distanced.

Dana Poindexter said she felt lucky to find room there nearly two years ago when she and her two young sons were asked to leave a relative’s house where they’d been living.

“I had a van at the time … my greatest fear was that I would have to sleep in the van with those two boys,” Poindexter said.

Instead, she stayed at the shelter for nearly 9 months, saving money while she worked, and eventually getting her own apartment. Poindexter said staff at Clare House gave her the support she needed to take the next step. Teasley agreed.

“Knowing that someone’s here for you, they have belief in you,” Teasley said. “It gives you hope and that’s what Clare House is all about.”

Donations can be made through the Catholic Social Services website.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.