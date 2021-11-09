Colder air in place this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral saw colder air start to move in over the weekend. The low in Anchorage at the airport Monday dropped to 23 degrees, making it the coldest morning since early last April, 211 days.

It will be even colder in the coming nights around Southcentral.

Cold spot was Arctic Village at 20 below, and the hot spot was Sitka, hitting 46 degrees.

Anchorage and Southcentral will stay dry and cool. There is a chance to see snow Thursday, Veteran’s Day. But the snow should move through in under a day.

A storm is pushing through the southern end of Southeast Alaska and will spread rain and kick up gusty winds over the region. Wind gusts of 25 to 45 mph are expected over the Panhandle.

It will be partly to mostly sunny Tuesday in the Interior. Overnight lows will drop to single numbers and even below zero temperatures.

