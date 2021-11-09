Advertisement

Marko Cheseto breaks his own double amputee marathon record yet again in New York Marathon

Marko Cheseto, a former University of Alaska Anchorage runner and now double-amputee. (KTUU)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:54 PM AKST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Sunday, former University of Alaska Anchorage runner Marko Cheseto placed 72nd overall in the New York Marathon with a time of 2 minutes, 35:55 seconds, breaking his old record by more than two minutes.

Cheseto was 72nd overall and 57th for men. The feat is astonishing when one considers that less that a month ago, 27 days, was the last time he broke his record at the Boston Marathon.

Cheseto’s legs were amputated below the knee in 2011. The star UAA runner was upset about a friend’s suicide, reportedly overdosed on antidepressants and disappeared into the woods. The temperatures dropped below freezing and inches of fresh snow fell during the two-day search for him. Cheseto walked into a hotel, ending the search, but lost both of his legs below the knees due to frostbite.

