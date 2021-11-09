MyHouse helps homeless teens and young adults build careers and new lives

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - MyHouse, a center for young people experiencing homelessness in Wasilla, has one less thing to worry about these days — a mortgage.

The nonprofit organization that helps homeless teens around the Matanuska-Susitna Borough owns its own building on North Willow Street. According to MyHouse Executive Director Michelle Overstreet, various donations, including those from the Mat-Su Health Foundation and the Rasmuson Foundation, helped pay off the property and complete upgrades to be ADA compliant and increase job training capacity.

MyHouse can now focus on helping homeless youth between the ages of 14 and 24. Overstreet said the organization has about 465 active clients right now. She said clients are range from homeless to at risk.

“At risk means that they maybe not have slept outside last night, but they’re couch surfing, they’re staying at a friend’s house, they’re staying at a family member’s house that is not their parents’,” she said. “Bouncing from place to place.”

Overstreet said she started MyHouse in 2011 to help the homeless population. It’s something she felt she had to do.

“I was working at an alternative high school and handing out gas cards and sleeping bags to homeless kids,” Overstreet said. “And I just thought, this is embarrassing. We’ve got to be better as a community than this.”

According to Overstreet, MyHouse works with about 120 kids a week providing job skills to homeless and at-risk youth, ages 14 to 24. They train in the coffee shop on the property, or in the clothing boutique.

“I like helping people out,” said Moses Tcheripanoff, one of the newest clients. “I like doing work. It’s nice.”

MyHouse provides more than job training; it also offers access to health care, clothing, food, showers and laundry.

It’s not hard for Tcheripanoff to think where he’d be without MyHouse.

“Probably homeless or bouncing around through friends’ houses,” he said.

MyHouse has occupied its building since June 2013. It wants to do more, but it needs more space. Plans are in the works to open a new location across the street.

“It would give us the opportunity for increased housing which we desperately need,” Overstreet said. “It would give additional job training opportunities, and it wouldn’t require transportation.”

Meanwhile, MyHouse has another reason to celebrate, and Overstreet knows there are likely more teens waiting for their chance to rebuild their lives. She said that since March 2020, the employment rate for clients that completed job training with MyHouse has been 100%.

“One hundred percent of the homeless kids we’re training for jobs are working,” Overstreet said.

