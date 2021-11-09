Advertisement

Snow drought looks likely for the month of November

A slight chance of snow is possible into Thursday morning
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:49 AM AKST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tuesday morning officially took the reigns as the coldest morning of the season, as many locations dipped into the single digits and the teens. While the cold is a welcoming trend, considering October was the 23rd warmest and November started off warm, snow is lacking.

Much of November will feature dry and cold conditions, which we are already experiencing across the region. As of now our only shot of seeing any snow looks to be Wednesday night into Thursday. It’s possible we could see up to an inch of snow with this sytem, with the highest amounts across the western Sustina Valley and higher elevations of the mountains. Outside of those locations expect little accumulation.

Beyond Thursday, we begin another dry trend that will carry us through at least the start of Thanksgiving week. It’s possible we could end up with no snow on the ground for Thanksgiving and one of the least snowiest starts to the season since 2016.

For now, if you’re a fan of colder weather, enjoy the highs int he 20s and overnight lows falling into the teens.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

