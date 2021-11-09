Advertisement

U.S. surgeon general releases toolkit to address health misinformation

By Greg Brobeck
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:13 AM AKST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - As children between the ages of 5 and 11 are beginning to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy released a guide Tuesday for people to help deal with false and misleading information that could have dangerous health consequences.

“Health misinformation is spreading fast and far online and throughout our communities,” said Murthy in a news release. “That’s where this toolkit comes in - to provide Americans with resources to help limit and reduce this threat to public health.”

Murthy’s “Community Toolkit for Addressing Health Misinformation” is designed to help teachers, health officials, faith leaders and others identify it and stop it from spreading. It includes a health misinformation checklist, tips on how to talk with loved ones, an outline of common tactics, and examples of times people may have encountered misinformation.

The surgeon general says health misinformation has threatened the U.S. response to COVID-19 and prevented people from getting vaccinated, prolonging the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreckage of a plane crash on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Kodiak, Alaska that left one man dead.
Soldotna man killed in Sunday plane crash in Kodiak
Fairbanks Police Department.
Man charged with murder after Fairbanks shooting leaves 1 dead
COVID-19
Alaska reports 53 additional COVID-19 deaths on Monday
The Canadian border will reopen Monday to nonessential travel.
U.S. borders to reopen Monday to nonessential travelers
Seward's Lydia Jacoby (middle) poses with her gold medal in the 200-yard Individual Medley...
After proving to be the fastest in the world, Seward’s Lydia Jacoby proves to be the fastest in Alaska, again

Latest News

Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Testimony: Ahmaud Arbery slaying defendant changed his story
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, promoting the legislation’s benefits at a White...
Congress mandates new car technology to stop drunken driving
Fairbanks Police Department.
Man charged with murder after Fairbanks shooting leaves 1 dead
Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
GRAPHIC: Prosecution rests in Rittenhouse trial
Fairbanks Safeway shooting
Bail set at $10M for man charged with Fairbanks murder