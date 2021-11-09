Advertisement

VIDEOS: Fireball spotted as SpaceX capsule returned to Earth

SpaceX was visible as it passed over Northwest Florida.
SpaceX was visible as it passed over Northwest Florida.(Paul Mason)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:39 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Hundreds of people reported seeing the SpaceX capsule return to Earth Monday night after a six-month stay in space.

Several viewers captured the moment on camera and shared their photos and videos of the fireball streak across the night sky.

According to NASA, the Dragon Capsule spent nearly 900 hours slowly maneuvering through orbit before it splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico Monday night.

The journey home kicked off Thursday afternoon and presented some issues along the way. A broken toilet left the astronauts without a bathroom option, forcing them to rely on what were essentially adult diapers.

The four astronauts aboard the spacecraft spent 199 days at the International Space Station to oversee a number of science experiments and conducted spacewalks during their stay in space.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreckage of a plane crash on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Kodiak, Alaska that left one man dead.
Soldotna man killed in Sunday plane crash in Kodiak
Fairbanks Police Department.
Man charged with murder after Fairbanks shooting leaves 1 dead
COVID-19
Alaska reports 53 additional COVID-19 deaths on Monday
The Canadian border will reopen Monday to nonessential travel.
U.S. borders to reopen Monday to nonessential travelers
Seward's Lydia Jacoby (middle) poses with her gold medal in the 200-yard Individual Medley...
After proving to be the fastest in the world, Seward’s Lydia Jacoby proves to be the fastest in Alaska, again

Latest News

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, promoting the legislation’s benefits at a White...
Congress mandates new car technology to stop drunken driving
The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million opioid ruling against drugmaker...
Oklahoma court overturns $465 million opioid ruling against Johnson & Johnson
Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
GRAPHIC: Prosecution rests in Rittenhouse trial
Covenant House, a shelter for women and children, has received a matching grant from...
Clare HOUSE MATCHING GRANT
It's Heinz's fanciest ketchup yet, made of tomatoes grown in Mars-like condition.
Heinz ‘Marz Edition’ ketchup made with tomatoes grown in Mars-like conditions